Man found dead near downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was found dead close to downtown Medford Wednesday morning.

The Medford Police Department said on December 15 at about 8:30 a.m., an officer was told there was someone who needed help under the 10th Street Bridge below the Medford viaduct.

The officer located the person, but he was reportedly “beyond help.”

Police said evidence at the scene indicates he died from hypothermia.

Officers knew the person and he often camped in the area, but bedding wasn’t found at the scene. He also had multiple underlying health conditions.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Manuel Barboza-Valerio.

The official cause and manner of death remain under investigation.