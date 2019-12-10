Home
Man found trespassing in Medford middle school back in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — The local man police say snuck into McLoughlin Middle School last month and was later arrested on different charges, was back in court today.

22-year-old Ira Ponder is charged in two different cases.

Last month, police say Ponder trespassed onto several properties around Portland Avenue in Medford, exposed himself, and burglarized a house as well.

He’s also charged with violating his probation.

On Monday in court, Ponder’s attorney says he was concerned about his client’s ability to aid and assist in his own defense.

The judge delayed setting a trial date for one of Ponder’s cases, so a doctor could evaluate if he’s mentally fit to stand trial.

Ponder isn’t facing criminal charges related to his alleged trespassing at McLoughlin Middle School last month; that case is being handled in municipal court.

