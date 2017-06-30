Home
Man gets pinned in tractor accident

Central Point, Ore. — An operator of a tractor is being treated at Rogue Regional Medical Center, after crews said his tractor flipped over – pinning him inside.

“We got a call in about 3 p.m. of a potential injury at a rock pit on Old Military Road,” said Ashley Blakely, Public Information Officer for Fire District 3.

It took several agencies to rescue a man involved in a scary situation Thursday afternoon — including Fire District three, Medford Fire, Mercy Flights, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“We had multiple agencies be able to respond to this and really without their help we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did today,” Blakely said.

When crews arrived on-scene, it was decided electrical equipment couldn’t be used. There were simply too many hazards in the way – making it dangerous for both the victim and emergency crews.

“The crews actually dug the piece of the mountainside out to release the victim inside,” Blakely said.

Fire District 3 said the man was surrounded by multiple boulders 100 feet above the base of the base of the rock pit.

There was potential for further collapse, so crews could only use shovels and their own hands to dig.

“The slope is significantly steep and there is very significant danger if someone were to take the wrong step,” Blakely said.

Fire District 3 says the man was awake and alert during the rescue, but it still the many agencies involved about an hour and a half to get him out of harm’s way.

Fire District 3 told NBC5 News on Thursday evening that the man, who has yet to be identified, is stable. Though he did suffer multiple lower extremity fractures.

NBC5 News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

