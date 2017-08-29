Man killed in cabin fire

Wilderville, Ore. – Firefighters said a man died in a cabin fire in a remote Josephine County community.
On the night of August 28, crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire in an area referred to by locals as “Bed Spring Acres” at the end of Fir Canyon Road.
Rural Metro Fire said the area is scattered with numerous structures and debris.
A couple of fire engines were unable to navigate to the scene due to road conditions, requiring some firefighters to be shuttled by smaller units.
Crews arrived to find a cabin fully engulfed in flames, with one witness reporting there was a man still inside.
Rural Metro Fire said while the fire was contained within ten minutes after firefighters arrived, the man did not survive the fire.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police are investigating the cause of the fatal fire.
The man has not been publicly identified. More information will be released when it becomes available.