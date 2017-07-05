Man killed in Grants Pass car wash

Grants Pass, Ore.- A man was killed Tuesday night after he was run over while apparently laying in the bay of the Four Seasons Car Wash on 7th Street.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety received the call just before 9:30 p.m. A 25-year-old man told them he ran over the man while entering the wash bay. When emergency workers arrived, they found the man with critical injuries. Crews were able to revive the patient and transfer him to Three Rivers Medical Center, however he later died at the hospital.
GPDPS will continue to investigate the incident. Check back with NBC5 News for updates.