Man killed in rural Siskiyou County crash

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – One person was killed in a Siskiyou County crash Sunday.
The California Highway Patrol said at about 11:00 a.m. on May 16, a 33-year-old Joshua Justice from Weed was driving a 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser with a 54-year-old man from Yreka as his passenger.
The men were traveling on Ager Beswick Road east of Hornbrook when the vehicle left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, and rolled over.
Justice was wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries, police said. However, his passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. His injuries proved to be fatal.
CHP said Justice was arrested and booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for driving under the influence causing injury and vehicular manslaughter.
The identity of Justice’s passenger has not yet been publicly released.
The crash remains under investigation.