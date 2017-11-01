Man in pink bunny costume reportedly stabs man in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are investigating a bizarre stabbing that occurred in Portland’s Old Town district early Wednesday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Northeast 4th Avenue and Forthwest Flanders Street at 5:11 a.m. on November 1.
Once at the scene, police found a man with a non-life threatening stab wound. The man received first-aid until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.
Police learned the victim had been stabbed by an unknown man in a pink bunny costume. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find anyone matching the suspect’s description.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call police.