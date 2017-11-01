Victims retrace steps at Las Vegas shooting scene

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV) – Two survivors of the Las Vegas shooting returned to the venue Tuesday to retrace their steps with their attorneys.
Athena Castilla and her boyfriend, Shane Armstrong, walked through the concert venue retracing their steps. They both attended Route 91 with Athena’s sister, Andrea, who was struck by one of the bullets and died the night of the shooting.
In addition to retracing the steps of survivors, attorneys for a number of the victims brought a team of mapping experts.
“So that we can eventually prepare a 3-D model of the concert back to the night that it happened,” says attorney Craig Eiland. “So we can place where each of our clients were.”
Legal teams are focusing on whether or not concert promoter Live Nation, and venue owner MGM, had adequate plans to get people to safety in the event of an emergency.
On Monday, a judge signed off on a permanent order to require all the crime scenes from that night to be preserved.
The attorneys had access to the festival grounds, that had been left untouched since the mass shooting, until sunset, Tuesday.
