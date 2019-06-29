Man rams CHP vehicle during pursuit

YREKA, Cal. – A 28-year-old man hit a California Highway Patrol vehicle head-on Friday. Officers with CHP in Yreka said they got a call about a U.S. Veteran possibly experiencing a mental health crisis. They said he was driving at speeds well-over 100 miles per hour and, at times, against traffic on Interstate 5.
Officers spotted Jesse Michael Devivo from Carlsbad, driving fast and heading north on I-5. CHP Yreka described an intense pursuit that involved speeds over 130 miles per hour and Devivo making a U-turn that put him heading into oncoming traffic. The officer reportedly used his vehicle to block Devivo. He was hit head on. We’re told the CHP vehicle caught on fire, but the officer was able to get out. They said Devivo tried to run away, but his door jammed. At which point, officers said he refused to get out and even brandished a sword.
Officers said it wasn’t until a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Deputy, who is also a veteran, arrived that they were able to calm Devivo down. They said he finally climbed out the vehicle’s window on his own accord.
Law enforcement took Devivo to a local medical center for evaluation and ultimately, they booked him at the Siskiyou County Jail. He’s charged with assault using a deadly weapon on a peace officer and reckless evading.