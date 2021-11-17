Man reported missing in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Douglas County are asking for help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Dawson Dean Warrington was last seen on Monday, November 15, at Continental Floral in Myrtle Point. It’s believed he was driving to Roseburg in a gold/tan 2004 Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup with Oregon plates 848 DLH.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office described Warrington as 5’11”, 200 pounds, with short dark brown graying hair and a beard. He has hazel eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a puffy gray and white jacket.

Deputies are worried about Warrington because he may be suffering from a medical condition.

Anyone with information about Warrington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. Refer to case number 21-5114.