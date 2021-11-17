Alzheimer’s nasal vaccine trials begin

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC) – A new vaccine trial is underway. This one is focused on Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers are Brigham and Women’s Hospital have begun a clinical trial looking at the safety and efficacy of their nasal vaccine for the disease.

The vaccine allegedly works through a compound called Protollin, which is designed to activate white blood cells on the sides and back of the neck so they can migrate to the brain and trigger a clearance of beta-amyloid plaques, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s.

According to the hospital, the trial will include 16 participants between the ages of 60 and 85 with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

After two decades of work, Dr. Howard Weiner, one of the lead researchers on the project, calls these first human trials of the nasal vaccine “a remarkable milestone.”