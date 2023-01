JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Josephine County are trying to track down a missing person.

Deputies said 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain hasn’t been in contact with his family since December 2022.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Chatelain is known to stay on public land or “up in the woods.”

He’s described as a white man, 6’ tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Chatelain’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSO at 541-474-5123.