CVS, Walmart announce plans to cut pharmacy hours

(CNN) You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m.

CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally-owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association says more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.