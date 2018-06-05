Man sentenced for murdering fiancé

Update (06/05/18 4:05 p.m.) – Jere Ramey, a man who pleaded guilty to murdering his fiancé, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison with 10 additional years due to aggravating factors.
On a Facebook post about the murder of Katrina Eblen, the Siskiyou County Major Crimes Team wrote, “Our condolences go out to the Eblen family, and the other family and friends of Katrina. We hope that this can bring some relief and help with the healing. You will always and forever be part of our family and we are always here for you.”
Original story: YREKA, Calif. – A Montague man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges against his fiancé.
Jere Ramey was arrested back in October 2017, accused of killing 24-year-old Katrina Leigh Eblen.
Ramey was Eblen’s fiancé and is the father of two of her children. He was arrested in October 2017 after Eblen’s body was found in rural Siskiyou County.
According to the Siskiyou Daily News, Ramey was in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but a settlement discussion between the Public Defender’s office and the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s office led to Ramey entering a guilty plea instead.