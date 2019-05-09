Man sentenced for stolen motorhome pursuit

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man pleaded guilty to leading police on a slow-speed chase through downtown Medford in a stolen motorhome.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on May 2, 2018, an Oregon State Police trooper saw Aubrey Rain General trying to remove an abandoned vehicle sticker from a motorhome that was parked near an adult shop.
After the trooper determined the motorhome was stolen, General started it up and led the trooper on a slow chase through downtown Medford.
At that point, multiple Medford police units responded to assist.
General was forced to stop in traffic, so the OSP trooper tried to box him in, but General drove the motorhome into the patrol car and another vehicle so he could get away.
General then continued into downtown, where the motorhome got stuck in a parking garage, leading to his arrest.
Police recovered a stolen motorcycle from inside the motorhome.
On May 9, 2019, General pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the chase, including attempting to elude an officer, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
General will serve 31 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution for the damage he caused.