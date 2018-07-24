Man sentenced to 7.5 years for domestic assault

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man was sentenced to over 7 years behind bars on charges of domestic violence.
On June 2, 2018, the Medford Police Department responded to a reported domestic assault. Officers determined that Jonathan Oliver Baldridge, 36, refused to allow his girlfriend to leave the room they were in and assaulted her over a two-and-a-half hour period. The officer observed redness and bruising on the victim, who was reportedly strangled by Baldridge.
Tuesday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Baldridge pleaded guilty to coercion and assault constituting domestic violence.
Judge Lisa Greif sentenced Baldridge to a total of 90 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Once released from custody, Baldridge will be on post-prison supervision for two years.
Prosecutors said Baldridge has been in jail since the June 2 incident and will receive credit for time already served.