Man seriously injured in BHO explosion

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man is in critical condition after a butane honey oil explosion near Grants Pass.

Butane honey oil (BHO) is a marijuana derivative that looks like honey or wax. The process of making the BHO results in concentrated cannabinoids. It’s also extremely volatile.

On Friday, January 26, police responded to a home in the 500 block of West Pickett Creek Road, west of Merlin.

According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, a man was illegally making marijuana extract inside a large shipping container. The dangerous manufacturing process triggered an explosion and fire, seriously injuring 22-year-old Alec Kenneth Creasey.

The fire was put out by Rural Metro Fire before police arrived at the scene.

Creasey was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Oregon Health Sciences University, where he is listed in critical condition, police said. He faces charges of arson and manufacturing a controlled substance.

Anyone with further information was asked to call police at 541-955-6379.

