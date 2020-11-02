Home
Man shot during Halloween night in Grants Pass

Man shot during Halloween night in Grants Pass

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was shot and wounded in a Grants Pass neighborhood on Halloween night.

Police said on October 31 at about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a large fight outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Willow Lane.

As police approached the scene, numerous people called 9-1-1 to report a shooting and vehicles fleeing the area.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said when officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a large group of intoxicated adults in the roadway, on sidewalks, and in the parking lot.

Officers eventually found a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

So far, nobody has been identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Lidey at 541-450-6260.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »