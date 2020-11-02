Man shot during Halloween night in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was shot and wounded in a Grants Pass neighborhood on Halloween night.
Police said on October 31 at about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a large fight outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Willow Lane.
As police approached the scene, numerous people called 9-1-1 to report a shooting and vehicles fleeing the area.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said when officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a large group of intoxicated adults in the roadway, on sidewalks, and in the parking lot.
Officers eventually found a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was taken to the hospital and later released.
So far, nobody has been identified as a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Lidey at 541-450-6260.