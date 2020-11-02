USPS slow to deliver mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Delivering ballots on time appears to be slowing down for the US Postal Service.
On Sunday, USPS reported its third consecutive day of fewer on-time ballot deliveries, continuing a decline that began last Wednesday. It means some mail-in ballots are now at significant risk of not arriving to election offices in time to get counted.
USPS reported that just 62% of central Pennsylvania’s ballots and 64% of Atlanta, Georgia’s ballots moved on-time on Saturday.
Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, and parts of Texas and Florida are also under the 90% on-time delivery mark.
Officials say postal workers are prioritizing and expediting ballots and election mail.
Yesterday, a US district judge ordered that the Postal Service must reinforce its “special procedures” to ensure it “delivers every ballot possible by the cutoff time on Election Day.”
28 states will not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if they are postmarked before November 3rd.