Man suspected of shooting Michigan police officer on the run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WEYI/NBC) – Michigan State Police have released the name and picture of a man they are looking for in connection with the shooting of a Saginaw police officer Tuesday morning.
Police are looking for 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush of Vassar, Michigan.
According to authorities, Rosebush shot officer Jeff Koenig, a 16-year veteran, in the face during an early morning traffic stop in Saginaw.
Rosebush then fled the scene.
Officer Koenig remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Police believe Rosebush is driving a stolen 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck with “A.I.S. Construction” printed on the side.
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Rosebush has a long criminal history, including prison sentences for assaulting or obstruction police officers. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr. said, “It’s an unfortunate day here in Saginaw Township where we had an officer, conducting a traffic stop this morning, who was shot while conducting that traffic stop. I am pleased to report that the officer is doing better, still in critical condition but he has stabilized and he is currently at a local hospital and anticipate that this afternoon he will be flown to University of Michigan Hospital for further treatment.”
Michigan State Police Lieutenant Jim Lang said, “The vehicle that the officer stop turned out to be a stolen vehicle. Once that suspect fled the scene, traveled a short distance and dumped that vehicle there and stole a second vehicle.”