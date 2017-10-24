Man trapped under rock in Siskiyou County rescued

WEED, Calif. – Search and rescue crews found a missing man trapped in a hole under a large rock near the community of Weed, California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on October 23, they received a report of man “stuck under a rock and unable to extract himself” somewhere in the Carrick area.
About three hours after the report was made, the man was found in a hole with a rock blocking his exit. Rescuers were eventually able to free the man, later identified as 39-year-old Weed resident Jonathon Heith Englestad. A family member told police he may have been trapped for up to three days.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “Mr. Engelstad was definitely endangered by his predicament but the teamwork of all local first responders, SAR volunteers, and assisting agencies made a difference in this case and their efforts may have saved his life.”
The sheriff’s office said Englestad had a warrant out for his arrest and but was cited and released so he could seek medical treatment. Deputies did not specify how Englestad became trapped in the first place.
“This is a good opportunity to remind all citizens when they venture into rural areas of Siskiyou County it is always a good idea to avoid traveling alone, advise a family member of associate where you are going, what time you plan to return, and what route you are taking during your trip,” said SCSO Sergeant Jeremiah LaRue. “Always travel with a means of communication such as a charged cellular phone and an alternate signaling device. Portable tracking devices are available in local outdoor stores. Always travel with warm clothing and take extra food, water, and any needed medications in case you are stranded for prolonged periods, especially at night. It is useful to remember that mountain conditions often change quickly and lower temperatures and unpredictable weather are norms this time of year.”