Reward for information about wolf poaching increases to over $15,000

PORTLAND, Ore. – The reward for information about the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf has jumped to $15,500.
Around October 12, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a $5,000 reward for information about the poaching of wolf OR-33 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
With financial contributions from five different conservation groups, the reward increased by $10,500, the Center for Biological Diversity announced Tuesday.
The body of OR-33 was found on April 23 about 20 miles northwest of Klamath Falls.
The carcass was sent to a wildlife forensic lab in Ashland for a necropsy. It was determined the wolf died from gunshot wounds. Officials don’t have an estimated time of when it was killed.
OR-33 left the Imnaha Pack located in northeastern Oregon in November, 2015. He was not known to be a part of any pack at the time he was killed. The four-year-old male wolf was collared, but it quit transmitting about a year ago.
Officials said at least eight wolves have been poached or died under mysterious circumstances in Oregon since 2015. In most cases, it’s a violation of the Endangered Species Act and Oregon State game laws to kill a gray wolf.
“Poaching is a huge and growing problem in Oregon. We need everyone’s help to catch this killer. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and conservation groups alike are working together to bring justice for OR-33, and send a message that this vile act won’t be tolerated in our state,” said Quinn Read, Northwest representative of Defenders of Wildlife.
Officials are still looking for information on the illegal killing of another wolf in the Fremont-Winema National Forest after female wolf OR-28 was found dead in October, 2016.
Anyone with information about this case should call ODFW at 503-682-6131 or the Oregon State Police Tip Line at 800-452-7888.