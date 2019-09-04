Man wanted for sex crimes behind bars

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police arrested 45-year-old Kristopher Michael Patton on Wednesday morning in White City on multiple sex-related charges.
They say they opened an investigation on Patton a few months ago when they received reports of sexual abuse.
Since then, police have learned there are at least three victims that Patton had sexually abused over the course of a few years.
Sergeant Jeff Proulx with OSP says they were supposed to meet with Patton for questioning but he never showed up. Proulx says family members denied knowing where he was.
OSP says Patton had a warrant out for his arrest for weeks.
On Wednesday morning, OSP received a tip on his whereabouts and arrested him at a home in White City around 10:45 A.M.
“[I have] to credit my detective that conducted this investigation, there were a couple of victims, I think there were three or four,” Sgt. Proulx said. “The community knows where these people are, they were very instrumental in arresting him today.”
Sgt. Proulx says it’s important Patton is off the streets and behind bars so that the victims can begin to heal.
Patton is being held at the Jackson County Jail on half a million dollars bail.
