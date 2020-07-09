Man who disappeared while swimming in Jackson County lake identified

AGATE LAKE, Ore. – The man who disappeared while swimming in Agate Lake this week has been publicly identified.
At about 5:00 p.m. on Monday, a family was gathered at a swimming area on the west side of the Lake. One of the men in the group was swimming about 40 yards from shore when he started calling for help. He went under the water before he could be rescued.
On Thursday, the man was identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Don Moore of Grants Pass.
The lake remains closed to the public as the search for Moore continues.
No further information was released by investigators.