Police identify person struck, killed on Table Rock Road

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Investigators released the identity of the person who died after being hit by at least one vehicle near the Central Point Costco Thursday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:00 a.m. on March 24, someone was struck and killed by a vehicle on Table Rock Road near Hamrick Road.

The county’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to investigate while the area was closed down. The closure was expected to last until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

After family members of the person who died were notified about the incident, the victim was publicly identified as 36-year-old Misty Dawn Hall of Central Point.

The involved parties are reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

No further information was released by police.