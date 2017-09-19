Manhunt continues in Chiloquin homicide

Chiloquin, Ore. – A manhunt continues for two suspects who shot and killed a Chiloquin man.
The shooting happened on the Chiloquin bridge just after midnight Sunday morning.
The victim has been identified as 32 year old Arnie Lee Eggsman.
Police are looking for two suspects seen by witnesses.
“The two suspects have been identified, we are currently attempting to locate them.” Notes Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “We do not believe they are in the area.”
Costello has not released the names of the suspects. “To protect the integrity of the investigation, we’re not going to release that at this point.”
Costello adds those suspects will face multiple charges once captured. “Murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a vehicle – because we have information that they’re not, in their own vehicle.”
The D.A. expressed her appreciation for the cooperation shown by the Chiloquin community, adding that she does not believe the suspects pose an immediate threat to the general public.
