‘Walk for Life’ events held across Southern Oregon

Grants Pass, Ore., — Following the world-wide march for women’s rights yesterday — hundreds of people came out to support the other side of the isle.
This “Walk For Life” event took place in Grants Pass today.
This Sunday, Roe v Wade, which made abortion legal in the United States, is marking its 144th anniversary.
And while the march focused on those who are pro-life, some pro-choice people joined the march as well.
“I just want to make sure everybody’s voice is heard, and that people realize and that it’s not really about babies – it’s about women’s health care and women’s rights.” said Katie Fleming, a pro-choice marcher.
“I was a one night stand baby, so if i was aborted I wouldn’t be here today. so I firmly believe abortion is wrong.” said Dustin Mouton, a pro-life marcher.
Events took place in Jackson, Klamath, Douglas, and Lane counties today as well.