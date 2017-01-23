Home
‘Walk for Life’ events held across Southern Oregon

Grants Pass, Ore., — Following the world-wide march for women’s rights yesterday — hundreds of people came out to support the other side of the isle.

This “Walk For Life” event took place in Grants Pass today.

This Sunday, Roe v Wade, which made abortion legal in the United States, is marking its 144th anniversary.

And while the march focused on those who are pro-life, some pro-choice people joined the march as well.

“I just want to make sure everybody’s voice is heard, and that people realize and that it’s not really about babies – it’s about women’s health care and women’s rights.” said Katie Fleming, a pro-choice marcher.

“I was a one night stand baby, so if i was aborted I wouldn’t be here today. so I firmly believe abortion is wrong.” said Dustin Mouton, a pro-life marcher.

Events took place in Jackson, Klamath, Douglas, and Lane counties today as well.

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

