Marianne Willliamson drops out of presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marianne Williamson announced she’s ending her Democratic presidential bid a week after laying off nearly her entire campaign staff.
The best-selling author and self-help adviser struggled to break through the crowded Democratic field despite drawing some online support and viral attention after the first two debates.
But she didn’t qualify for the debate stage past last summer and languished in support.
Williamson told supporters in a Friday statement that she didn’t want to impede the chances of another progressive Democrat from winning the upcoming primaries.
She built her campaign around themes of love and what she called “big truth” and asked supporters to join what she called an “evolution” not a revolution.
Williamson had made slavery reparations, child welfare and a “department of peace” her chief platform items.
Williamson ended her statement by assuring supporters “love will prevail.”