Suspicious house fire under investigation in Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – A fire that damaged a supposedly-vacant home in Crescent City is under investigation.
Crescent City Fire and Rescue said in the early morning hours of January 10, a double-wide manufactured home caught fire. A car that was parked near the home had also burned, but it was mostly out by the time firefighters arrived.
Because the home had reportedly been vacant for several years, crews fought the already-intense fire from the outside.
Nobody was found inside the home or the burned-out vehicle.
According to firefighters, there has been transient activity in and around the home.
The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and it remains under investigation.