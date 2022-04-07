Marijuana grow operation found inside Grants Pass house

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Over 700 marijuana plants were found by police inside a Grants Pass home.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on April 7, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Lindy Lane.

During the search, police found about 750 marijuana plants inside the house.

Yongming Chen, 44, Jiankang Chen, 66, and Liuyue Xie, 65, were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of marijuana.

No further information was released.