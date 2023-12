KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – If you have any formal wear fit for prom that you aren’t in need of anymore, Mazama High School wants it.

The Klamath Falls School is putting together what they’re calling Cinderella’s Closet where kids can go pick up a formal dress for free.

That event will be held on January 3rd. Until then, the school is looking for donations of clean dresses and all sizes.

