Medco B Fire reaches 92 percent containment

BUTTE FALLS, Ore.– New containment levels were reached on Tuesday for the Medco B Fire between Butte Falls and Prospect.
Oregon Department of Forestry says that the fire is now 92 percent contained and remains at 345 acres. On its Facebook page, the agency said that their lines held overnight and as such will reduce the number of personnel on the fire from 118 to 96.
Crews will now be mopping up and checking for any spot fires which still remain a concern. Potential winds could also cause problems and due to the steep slopes where the fire is at, there’s a possibility it could spread.
The Medco B Fire first broke out on Saturday afternoon across two logging units on private land; one that had been recently felled and bucked, the other logged several years earlier.
The investigation into the cause remains open. No evacuations have been issued and no road closures are in place.
