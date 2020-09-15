Medford Airport functions despite smoke

MEDFORD, Ore.– Despite hazardous air quality and low visibility, operations at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport are normal, but there have been cancellations.
Debbie Smith, airport director of security, says all flights for Alaska Airlines have been cancelled today.
She says communication between the tower and pilots is functioning as normal despite the smoke.
Smith says the decision to cancel flights is made by each individual airline.
The airport is still fully open.
