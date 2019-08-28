Home
Medford Airport wants a local artist to design socks

The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport is launching its first-ever collectible sock and it wants you to design it.

They’re asking for a stylish, custom-made design from a local artist to showcase the Rogue Valley area, whether it’s the culture, people, or what makes living here so special.

“We’ve got fishing, rivers, mountains, lakes, bigfoot, you know, whatever people want to put together and come up with a design,” said Jason Foster, Air Service and Economic Development Manager, Rogue Valley International Medford Airport. “We’re really excited to see what we get back.”

The sock will be a part of a “Sky Feet Collection,” which the airport hopes to add to every year. If your design is chosen you will get one week of free parking from the airport along with a three-piece, Swiss Gear luggage set.

The airport is taking submissions from all ages until October 8th.

To find out more information and how to apply, click here.

