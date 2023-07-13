Medford business back open after burglary

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford business that closed due to a burglary is now back open.

Sharp Delicatessen was broken into early Sunday morning and its safe was stolen.

Tuesday, MPD arrested 38 year old Gregory Berry and charged him with several crimes, including burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Co-Owner Brigitte Stine was worried that she wouldn’t be able to open her deli again.

Stine said, “the only reason we get to be open right now is by the grace of our landlord who is holding our rent check until I can either get through the paperwork with claims on the insurance or make the money to cover the rent check.”

Stine said it feels good to be open again, even if it’s temporary.

She’s said she still doesn’t know if insurance will cover the damage from the break in.

