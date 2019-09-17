Medford business on ‘The Edge’, license could be canceled

MEDFORD, Ore.– A popular Medford business is on the edge as its liquor license hangs in question.
According to a report from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, The Edge Nightclub and Patio was served a Notice of Proposed License Cancellation at the end of July. The reason – numerous issues and violations recorded by law enforcement over the previous 17 months.
The state agency identified 25 incidents since February 2018 related to this notice. Each one was recorded and responded to by the Medford Police Department. According to the OLCC, MPD noted that the number of calls for service to the business nearly quadrupled from 21 in 2017 to 79 in 2018.
The City of Medford has even labeled The Edge as a “chronic nuisance problem.” Former Medford Police Chief Randy Sparacino wrote a letter to the OLCC in May notifying the agency that the city gave an “unfavorable recommendation” to the renewal of the licensee’s liquor license.
OLCC’s paperwork shows records of numerous instances of fights, public intoxication and even assault of law enforcement, all occurring near or at The Edge nightclub. The OLCC noted one report this past May of an employee who was found to be intoxicated at work while checking people’s IDs.
“OLCC balances public safety but also community livability and the rights of the business,” said Matthew Van Sickle, spokesperson for the agency. “So we do have a hearing process which allows them to present their side of the story and also let us know if any of these cases are false from their point of view.”
According to the notice, the licensee failed repeatedly to effectively reduce the number and seriousness of incidents and showed that the licensee “does not have the willingness or ability to adequately control the licensed premises and it’s patrons’ behavior in the immediate vicinity of the premises.”
NBC5 News reached out to The Edge Nightclub and Patio ownership for comment. A spokesperson sent us to their attorneys who declined to comment at this time.
The OLCC and The Edge’s attorneys did confirm the business has filed for a hearing to challenge the charges and the proposed cancellation. A date has not been set yet. If the license owners lose the hearing, their license will be canceled.
