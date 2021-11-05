Medford City Council meets Thursday night

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thursday night, the Medford city council will gear up to discuss a number of topics. It plans to have a second reading of a bill restricting camping or sleeping in cemeteries. It would also add a buffer area restricting camping in residential properties.

City Council will also be looking at providing thousands of dollars for a ‘Project Turnkey’ effort in the city to help house fire survivors. “We’re excited about this project because its going to help with the operations for this project for 12 months. The city would be providing operational dollars to help with staffing,” said Angela Durant, the principal planner with the city of Medford.

Medford will team up with Rogue Retreat to provide over $420,000 in funding. The money will support operations at the Redwood Inn on Riverside Avenue for Almeda fire victims, unhoused community members and discharged Providence patients.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. You can find the link to the Zoom meeting on Medford’s website. 

