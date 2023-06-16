After a year and a half, this dog is still looking for a home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A dog at Rogue Valley Humane Society is still looking for her forever home after over a year and a half!

Meet Greta Rae.

She’s been at the Humane Society in Grants Pass patiently waiting to find her forever home for 583 days as of Thursday.

Greta loves people, the water, and playing with her toys.

The Humane Society said that she’s also very well-trained.

“We really want Greta to be an only child, she’s very selective, so preferably she would be the only pet,” Margaret Varner said. “We don’t place time limits on dogs. If we have a dog that comes in with special needs, if it takes a dog five years to find a home then so be it.”

Varner said that in the past, there have only been three long-term residents at the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting Greta, you can fill out an application here, or you can visit her in person in Grants Pass.

