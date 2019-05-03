Medford death investigation now a homicide case

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are releasing more details about a homicide investigation at a Medford motel.
The Medford Police Departments said at 4:38 a.m. on May 3, they responded to a possible disturbance at the Tiki Lodge Motel near downtown Medford.
When officers arrived, they tried to enter room number 111. Nobody responded, so they forced entry as they heard someone escaping through a back bathroom window.
Inside the room, officers found a dead woman with evidence of a violent struggle. The woman was later identified as 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens from Grass Valley, California.
After more officers arrived at the scene, they were able to locate a man hiding behind a dumpster at a business in the 500 block of North Bartlett Street. He was arrested after being bit by a police K9. His identity is being withheld by investigators.
The path between the hotel room and where the man was found is being considered a crime scene.
Detectives said they don’t believe any suspects are still on the loose.
More information will be provided as the investigation continues.