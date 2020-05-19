Home
Medford explosion started by butane honey oil lab

MEDFORD, Ore.– Multiple agencies responded to an explosion at home on West Main Street in Medford early Tuesday morning.

Crews found a unit attached to the main property was on fire when they arrived.

The resident inside was found, but was injured and seriously burned. He was transported to Portland for treatment.

Investigators later discovered the cause was from an illegal butane honey oil lab.

“There are still some folks that choose to use this open extraction much more dangerous method and in this, unfortunately, had some very dire consequences for the individual involved,” said Medford Deputy Fire Marshal Steve Parks.

No one else was injured in the fire. The agency says this is a prime example of the dangers of working with butane.

