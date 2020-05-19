Home
Klamath County Fairgrounds reopens

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Gates at the Klamath County Fairgrounds are cracking back open to a few events, but it’s not business as usual.

“We are currently at 98% shutdown.”  Notes Fairgrounds Manager Derrick Rowley.  “We just recently started opening up to horse rides, barrel racing.”

“It’s just really hard.”  Adds Fairgrounds Manager Todd Hoggarth.  “There’s not much we can do for anybody.  I mean, we ARE mass gatherings – it’s what we are.”

While the Klamath County Fair has been cancelled, at least one element will continue this summer.

“We are going to hold the Klamath County 4H – FFA livestock auction and show.”  Rowley states.

Hoggarth points out some adjustments will need to be made.  “We’ll have to do some tweaking to the grounds, but with the rest of the fair being shut down, it allows us a lot more area to put the kids, and to allow the social distancing that’s going to be necessary.”

The managers say the economic impact of the shutdown is likely to extend beyond the fairgrounds to local motels and restaurants.

“The community, or the town is going to lose probably two million dollars in income.”  Estimated Hoggarth.  “If not more.”

Among the events scheduled for the Klamath County Fairgrounds in the near future is graduation ceremonies for Henley High School.

Henley’s commencement is scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, June 7th, at 3.

