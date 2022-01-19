Medford fatal hit-and-run investigation leads to arrest

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened late last year.

The Medford Police Department said on the evening of December 27, 2021, 35-year-old Terry Bartley was reportedly panhandling on the concrete median at the intersection in front of the Crater Lake Highway McDonalds. Sometime before 6:02 p.m., Bartley was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was conscious after the incident but later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

After an extensive investigation, prosecutors said they believe the driver who hit Bartley is 30-year-old Alex James Seyer.

On January 19, 2022, Seyer was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run, and driving drunk.

Seyer is scheduled to face a judge for his first arraignment on January 20, 2022.