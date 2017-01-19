Medford gas attendant serenades customers

When we go to fill up our car, it’s usually a short stop.
But one person is making people want to stay longer than usual.
Jacob Howard at the Shell gas station on the corner of Central and Jackson serenades almost every car that drives up to his pump while filling up their tank.
For many, it’s an unexpected surprise.
Jacob Howard is a gas attendant at the local Medford Shell station who sings to his customers.
It’s something he started doing just a few weeks ago.
While he’s open for tips….
“I do it mainly just because I’ve got time on my hands and it’s fun,” Howard said.
The reaction he receives is often payment enough.
“I thought that was cute. It was really unexpected… it’s kind of nice at the end of a work day,” Ashland resident Christina Rivers said.
He’s even getting some help with his personal love life.
“I took his phone number to give to my daughter,” Medford resident Diana Ybarra said.
Howard says singing is a passion he’s had all his life.
While he enjoys bringing light to the lives of those around him…
“Just random acts of singing… I guess… if that works,” Howard said.
Someday he hopes to make it big.
“I imagine one day… like on a stool playing for thousands and thousands of people just singing out my soul and having people feel something from that,” Howard said.
But for now, Howard can share his talent from car to car.
Howard says he wants to encourage others to follow their passion and do what they love.