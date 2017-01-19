Home
Southern Oregonians head to D.C. for Trump inauguration

Washington, D.C. — A handful of southern Oregonians are in our nation’s capital tonight for the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States of America. Some are there to celebrate the new administration, while others are marching in opposition, but everyone we spoke with says the experience is one they won’t soon forget.

“The power of Washington, D.C. and how much action feels like is going on is really amazing,” Ashland resident, Jennifer Hall says.

Jennifer Hall and Emily Trivette have tickets to the presidential inauguration, but they won’t be attending.

“We got three tickets just so 3 less people can’t go,” Hall says.

“We’re here to stand in solidarity with everybody,” Emily Trivette adds.

Instead they’re taking in the sites, before the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

‘This is our way of saying we can do something and it can be positive,” Trivette says.

“Bring a message of ‘we’re all here, we’re all in this together, we’re only as strong as our weakest link,'” Hall adds.

It’s a different story for Donna Cain.

“It’s about as exciting as things can be,” Cain says.

The Medford resident is no stranger to presidential inaugurations, this marks her third. And while she’s attending several events during her stay in D.C., Donald Trump’s swearing-in is what she’s looking forward to most.

“The realization that we do have Donald Trump as President of the United States that is going to turn things around,” Cain says, “I have great hope.”

And NBC5 will be covering the inauguration all day. Coverage begins Friday morning at 5 o’clock.

 

