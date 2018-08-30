Medford movie theater now offers beer, wine

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford cinema is now serving alcohol.
Cinemark Tinseltown USA in the Medford Center has already made a number of changes to theater operations, including add luxury recliners. Now, in an attempt to “entice movie-lovers” into the theater, Cinemark said they’re allowing alcohol sales within the theater.
Anyone 21 and older can purchase bottled beer, draft beer, wine and cocktails at the theater’s “Cork & Tap.” New menu items including pizza and chicken tenders will accompany the adult beverages.
“Cinemark is excited to offer Tinseltown guests these exciting new food and beverage options”, stated Bryan Jeffries, Vice President of Marketing and Promotions, “and we’re very proud that we could include local and area companies to be a part of this enhanced movie-going experience.”