Medford music store burglarized on Christmas Eve

MEDFORD, Ore.– Windows smashed and guitars were stolen from a Medford music shop on Christmas Eve Day.
Tom’s Guitars off of North Riverside Avenue was burglarized early in the morning Tuesday. Medford Police say two suspects made off with over a thousand dollars worth of guitars.
The burglary is still under investigation and police declined to comment further. The business did have a surveillance video that captured the two suspects. However, the business says the quality isn’t great and is expecting to try and upgrade their cameras soon.
This isn’t the first time the stores been hit. In 2016, a suspect made off with an expensive 19th-century Martin guitar. We reached out to the business for comment but were unable to reach anyone.
