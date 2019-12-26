Working on Christmas Day “just another shift”

PHOENIX, Ore.– While many families are spending the Christmas holiday together, some people are out on the job.
Law enforcement, first responders and emergency personnel are just some of the many people on duty today to make sure the rest of stay safe. It’s very much a smaller crew than you normally would expect. But these men and women working across the valley on Christmas Day are ready in case of any emergency.
NBC5 News met with Jackson County Fire District #5 who had two members and a volunteer working throughout Christmas Day and into the night. The crew says it has a 48-hour shift and worked through Christmas Eve as well.
While they’re happy to be providing a watchful eye over the community, it’s still hard to be away from family.
“I think everybody would share the same sentiment that they would rather be with their families,” said Brady Graham, a firefighter with fire district 5. “But this is kind of a calling for us and everybody is willing to be here and we share the effort a little bit too.”
While it was quiet this morning, crews usually end up getting calls for oven fires and medical responses. But crews say people from the community do come by to drop off treats and thank them for working during the holidays.
These crews that work the Christmas shift say it’s just like any other shift. But many in the community appreciate those serving during the holiday season.
