Medford PE Teacher arrested for sex crimes

MEDFORD, ORE. — Medford Police announced Friday morning they arrested 30 year old Noah Berman for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile student.

Berman is a PE teacher at South Medford High School.

Medford Police say they received a tip on April 25 from the organization “SafeOregon” alerting them of the relationship.

An investigation determined that Berman and the juvenile who attends SMHS, started back in November 2019. Detectives learned that most of the communication between Berman and the student occurred on Snapchat.

Berman is facing charges of Sex Abuse 2 (x2), Sex Abuse 3(x3), Tampering with a Witness, and Luring a Minor.

