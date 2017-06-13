Medford pedestrian sting results in 14 citations, one warning

Medford, Ore.- 14 people were cited during a targeted pedestrian sting in Medford on Monday.
Officers focused the sting on an unmarked crosswalk located at E. Jackson St. and Genessee St. The three hour operation focused on drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians in the crosswalk.
In intersections not controlled by signals, Oregon law requires a driver to stop and remain stopped if a pedestrian is walking in your lane of traffic or the adjacent lane. If a pedestrian is crossing in a crosswalk at a traffic light, then drivers must stop if the pedestrian is in your lane of travel or within six feet. Violations carry a base fine of $260.
During the most recent operation, 14 citations were issued for several violations including failing to stop at a crosswalk, failure to use a seatbelt and driving uninsured. One warning was issued.
Medford’s ongoing enforcement efforts are, in part, the result of funding from Oregon Department of Transportation.