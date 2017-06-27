Medford Police arrest alleged serial burglar

Medford, Ore. – Medford Police said over the past month, they’ve seen a spike in daytime residential burglaries, particularly in east Medford.
Officers said seven of those cases were similar, with handguns stolen in three of the break-ins.
On June 21, another burglary was reported on Berkley Way. The suspect was able to steal three firearms, jewelry and mountain bike.
Evidence obtained at the scene linked the burglary to 26-year-old Jayse Taylor Damon.
According to jail records, Damon has been in and out of the Jackson County jail for years on numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance and numerous probation violations.
On May 12, he was arrested on charges including burglary, theft, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was released from jail before allegedly committing the Berkley Way burglary on June 21.
MPD said Damon was tracked down on June 23 and subsequently arrested.
Officers said they were able to prove Damon was responsible for three of the burglaries, and he may be responsible for more.
According to police, heroin addiction is believed to be a motivating factor in the crimes.
MPD offered the following “learning point” to residents following Damon’s arrest:
Please take measures to protect your property. Surveillance cameras are rather inexpensive and can alert your phone of any motion. Security systems are another inexpensive option. If you have firearms, please put them in a safe that is bolted down. Also, get into the habit of storing your valuable jewelry there too.